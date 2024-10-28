Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 5:52PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,

227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,

227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,

227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,

232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.