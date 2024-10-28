Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 5:52PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,
227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231 and 234.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.