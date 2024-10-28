Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 5:52PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226,

227, 228, 229, 230, 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231 and 234.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread

quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.