Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 3:11AM MDT until October 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Monday from 11 AM to
6 PM MDT for portions of the Southeast Plains of Colorado…
…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday afternoon for portions of the Southeast Plains of
Colorado…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,
232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.