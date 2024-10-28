Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 3:11AM MDT until October 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Monday from 11 AM to

6 PM MDT for portions of the Southeast Plains of Colorado…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon for portions of the Southeast Plains of

Colorado…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,

232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.