Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 2:22PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 231 and 234.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.