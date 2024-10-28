Red Flag Warning issued October 28 at 2:22PM MDT until October 28 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,

232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.