Special Weather Statement issued October 21 at 1:25AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Springfield, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.