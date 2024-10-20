Winter Storm Warning issued October 20 at 8:08AM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.