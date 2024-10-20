Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Trinchera, or 18 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving northeast at
50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Branson and Trinchera.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.