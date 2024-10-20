Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Jara, or 15 miles southwest of San Luis Valley Airport, moving

northeast at 85 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alamosa, San Luis Valley Airport, Manassa, Sanford, La Jara,

Antonito, Romeo, Blanca, Capulin, Alamosa East, San Luis Lake, Mosca,

Great Sand Dunes, Conejos, Bountiful, Ortiz, and Blanca Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.