Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Monte Vista, or 16 miles northwest of Alamosa, moving north at 55

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Monte Vista, Center, Saguache, and Moffat.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.