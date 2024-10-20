Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 5:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Monte Vista, or 16 miles northwest of Alamosa, moving north at 55
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Monte Vista, Center, Saguache, and Moffat.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.