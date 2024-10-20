Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 2:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles south of Salt Creek, or 14 miles south of Pueblo, moving north
at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot, Salt Creek, Blende, and
Avondale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.