Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 11:12PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1110 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles south of Kit Carson to 19 miles south
of John Martin Reservoir to 15 miles southwest of Kim. Movement was
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail and locally
heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in flood
prone areas.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. Low spots on area roadways may become flooded
and not passable.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley,
Pritchett, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Kim, Branson, Haswell, Neeoshe
Reservoir, Chivington, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two Buttes
Reservoir, Hasty, and John Martin Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.