Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 10:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1021 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles west of Arlington to 11 miles southwest
of Higbee to 6 miles north of Trinchera. Movement was northeast at 95
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail and locally
heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in flood
prone areas.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. Low spots on area roadways may become flooded
and not passable.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Sugar City,
Cheraw, Kim, Branson, Haswell, McClave, Higbee, Blue Lake, Trinchera,
Timpas, Hasty, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa, and Fort
Lyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.