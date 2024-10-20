Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 10:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1021 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Arlington to 11 miles southwest

of Higbee to 6 miles north of Trinchera. Movement was northeast at 95

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, half inch hail and locally

heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in flood

prone areas.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. Low spots on area roadways may become flooded

and not passable.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Sugar City,

Cheraw, Kim, Branson, Haswell, McClave, Higbee, Blue Lake, Trinchera,

Timpas, Hasty, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa, and Fort

Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.