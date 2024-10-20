Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 20 at 11:43PM MDT until October 21 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 1143 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Lamar, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, Wiley, McClave, Bristol, Hasty, Queens Reservoir,

John Martin Reservoir, and Caddoa.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.