Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 20 at 10:46PM MDT until October 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1046 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles southeast
of Higbee, or 30 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving northeast
at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east
central Las Animas and south central Bent Counties.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.