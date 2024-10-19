Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 7:34AM MDT until October 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts possible across the southern Sangre De
Cristo mountains.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and hazardous at times, especially
this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall this morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.