Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 7:34AM MDT until October 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches with

locally higher amounts possible across the southern Sangre De

Cristo mountains.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000

Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and

11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Roads will be slick and hazardous at times, especially

this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.