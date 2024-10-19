Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 3:33AM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.