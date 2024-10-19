Winter Storm Warning issued October 19 at 3:33AM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 12 to 16
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.