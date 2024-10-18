Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued October 18 at 2:50PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

