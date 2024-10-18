Winter Weather Advisory issued October 18 at 10:47PM MDT until October 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains, Pikes Peak, and Wet Mountains
Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.