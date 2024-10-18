Winter Weather Advisory issued October 18 at 10:42AM MDT until October 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet, and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over mountain
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.