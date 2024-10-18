Winter Storm Warning issued October 18 at 10:47PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches for the lower elevations, and between 16 and 22 inches for
the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.