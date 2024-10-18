Winter Storm Warning issued October 18 at 10:42AM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 18 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.