Special Weather Statement issued October 18 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Blue Lake, or 19 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast

at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir, and

Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.