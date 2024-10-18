Special Weather Statement issued October 18 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Blue Lake, or 19 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast
at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir, and
Fort Lyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.