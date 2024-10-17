Winter Storm Warning issued October 17 at 8:51PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
16 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially above pass
level.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.