Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 3:14AM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 9 AM until 7 PM
Today for portions of southern Colorado…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and
229.
* TIMING…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any Fires that start will spread quickly. Any outdoor
burning is strongly discouraged across all of southeast and
south central Colorado today.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.