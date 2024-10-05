Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 3:14AM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 9 AM until 7 PM

Today for portions of southern Colorado…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and

229.

* TIMING…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any Fires that start will spread quickly. Any outdoor

burning is strongly discouraged across all of southeast and

south central Colorado today.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.