Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 2:13PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM this evening
for portions of southern Colorado…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and
229.
* TIMING…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.