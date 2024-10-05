Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 2:13PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM this evening for portions of southern Colorado…

