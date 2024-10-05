Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 2:13PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

October 5
2:13 PM

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM this evening
for portions of southern Colorado…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and
229.

* TIMING…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

