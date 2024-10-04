Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 2:19PM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:19 PM

…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 10 AM until 9 PM
Saturday for portions of southern Colorado…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 227, 228 and
229.

* TIMING…From 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

