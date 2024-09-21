Winter Weather Advisory issued September 21 at 4:10AM MDT until September 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel or hiking across the higher elevations will
become very difficult late this afternoon through Sunday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.