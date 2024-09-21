Winter Weather Advisory issued September 21 at 11:54AM MDT until September 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet County.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel or hiking across the higher elevations will

become very difficult late this afternoon through Sunday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.