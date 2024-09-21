Special Weather Statement issued September 21 at 2:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Acacio, or 16 miles southeast of San Luis Valley Airport, moving

north at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blanca, San Acacio, San Luis Lake, Fort Garland, Great Sand Dunes,

and Blanca Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.