Winter Weather Advisory issued September 20 at 11:12AM MDT until September 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. The heaviest snow will likely occur Saturday night.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet County.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS….Travel or hiking across the higher elevations could be
very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

