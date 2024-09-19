Winter Weather Advisory issued September 19 at 2:16PM MDT until September 22 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may fall and accumulate to as low as
10000 Feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.