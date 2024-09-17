Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 14 miles east of Kim, or 29 miles southwest of
Springfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, Stonington,
and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.