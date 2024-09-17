Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Walsh, or 10 miles west of The Saunders Elevator,

moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.