Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Walsenburg, or 38 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.