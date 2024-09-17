Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles north of Branson, or 27 miles north of Des Moines, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kim and Branson.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.