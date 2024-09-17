Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sweetwater Reservoir, or 21 miles north of Lamar, moving north at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, and Sweetwater Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.