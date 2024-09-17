Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Manassa, or 25 miles south of San Luis Valley
Airport, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Luis and San Acacio.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for
south central Colorado.