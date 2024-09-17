Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Walsenburg to 8 miles south of Segundo.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Gulnare, Raton

Pass, Boncarbo, Model, Segundo, Hoehne, and Weston.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.