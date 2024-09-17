Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 5:40PM MDT until September 17 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Campo, or 23 miles north of Boise City, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Campo, and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.