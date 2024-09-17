Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 5:39PM MDT until September 17 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Locations impacted include… Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Pritchett, Vilas, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two Buttes Reservoir, Hasty, and John Martin Reservoir. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lamar, moving northeast at 50 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.