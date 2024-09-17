Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 5:39PM MDT until September 17 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lamar, moving
northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…72 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…The Lamar weather station reported a wind gusts to 72 mph
at 5:38 pm.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley,
Pritchett, Vilas, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,
Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two
Buttes Reservoir, Hasty, and John Martin Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.