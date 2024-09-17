Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:45PM MDT until September 17 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:45 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 344 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Calhan to 11 miles south of Truckton, moving
east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Calhan, Ramah, Truckton, Yoder, and Rush.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

