Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:45PM MDT until September 17 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fowler, or 27

miles west of La Junta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Swink,

Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Crowley, and Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.