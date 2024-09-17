Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 2:42PM MDT until September 17 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

2:42 PM

At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northeast
of Walsenburg, or 25 miles south of Pueblo, moving northeast at 35
mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…
Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

