Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 2:40PM MDT until September 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Fremont County in central Colorado…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 315 PM MDT.
* At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest
of Fountain, or 20 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,
Pinon, Security, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base,
Hanover, Cimarron Hills, and Pueblo West north of Highway 50.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.