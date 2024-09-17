Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 12:32PM MDT until September 17 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 100 PM MDT.

* At 1232 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Villa Grove,

or 55 miles north of Alamosa, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Texas Creek, Howard, Coaldale, Cotopaxi, and Waugh Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.