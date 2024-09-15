Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of McClave, or 8 miles west of Lamar, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Bristol,

Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens

Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.