Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of McClave, or 8 miles west of Lamar, moving
northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Granada, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Bristol,
Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens
Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.