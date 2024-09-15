Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Lamar, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Chivington,

Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, and Bristol.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.