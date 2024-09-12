Red Flag Warning issued September 12 at 10:47AM MDT until September 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 234.
* TIMING…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Up to 93.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.